Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 333,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,430 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

