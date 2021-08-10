Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,663% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 235,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

