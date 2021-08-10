StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.40 by Analysts at Cormark

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$5.35 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

