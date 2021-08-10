Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,216 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 154.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $48.40.

