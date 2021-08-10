Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $338.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.37. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.34 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.