Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,077,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 98,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

