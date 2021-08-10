Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.33.

