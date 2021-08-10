Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,473.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

