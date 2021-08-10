Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

