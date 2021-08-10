Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,678 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

