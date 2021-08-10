Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 85,724 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,724 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

IVZ opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

