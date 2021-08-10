Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.50 million and $114,856.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.