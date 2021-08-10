Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

