Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.70 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $392.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

