Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,288 shares of company stock worth $23,827,634 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

