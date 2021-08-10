Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

