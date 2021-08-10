Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $241.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.