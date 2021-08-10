Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.