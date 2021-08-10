Summit State Bank (SSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.86. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

