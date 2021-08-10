Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.