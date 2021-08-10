Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.16 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

SUN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 226,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $117,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.