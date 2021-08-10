Sunrun Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55. Sunrun has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 442.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 51.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 56.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

