Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Super League Gaming to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Super League Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,309.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

