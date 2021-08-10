Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $1,003,205.

SPB stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 144,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,942. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7509542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.