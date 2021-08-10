Supremex (SXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.60 million for the quarter.

Supremex stock opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$65.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79. Supremex has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.56.

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 100,000 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,017,545.50.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

