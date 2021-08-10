Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 324.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 401.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

