Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1,663.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

