SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.68%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,234.57%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

