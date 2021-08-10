SVB Leerink Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $31.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

