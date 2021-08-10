SVB Leerink Weighs in on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $95.73 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.38.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

