SVB Leerink Weighs in on Inogen, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.05 on Monday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

