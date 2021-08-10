Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $394.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $409,365.12 and $394.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.34 or 0.99849306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00815258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,753,597 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.