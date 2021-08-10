Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.