Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

