Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 316 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

