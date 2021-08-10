Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $587.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

