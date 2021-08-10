Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

