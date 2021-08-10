Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $386,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

