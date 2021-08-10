Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

