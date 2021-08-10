Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

