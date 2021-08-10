Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,472 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $370.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $365.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

