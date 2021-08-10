Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 179 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.