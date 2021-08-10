Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 531 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.