Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

SNDX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $702.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

