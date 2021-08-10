Synlogic (SYBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94.

SYBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.