SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $127.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,704. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.