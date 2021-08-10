Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,352 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $195,520.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $914.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.