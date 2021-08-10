Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 1,063 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCMD opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.