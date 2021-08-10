Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

In other news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

