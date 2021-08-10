Target Healthcare REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON THRL opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 125.88 ($1.64). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.14.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

